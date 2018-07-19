WATCH: Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dublin

A man has been charged for a number of dangerous driving offences following a high-speed chase in north Dublin.

A garda helicopter and a number of squad cars were involved in the chase across the East Wall area yesterday evening.

The man, who is in his 30s, was caught by gardai and remanded in custody.

He appeared before Dublin District Court this morning and was charged in relation to the incident.

Videos of the high speed chase were posted on social media by onlookers.

Sirens can be heard and the garda helicopter seen circling above the East Wall area.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí in Coolock stopped a car following a number of dangerous driving incidents in Eastwall on Wednesday.

"The man (30s) was charged with a number of dangerous driving incidents and was brought to Dublin District Court this morning."

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors