A Limerick school choir has gone viral after they performed a spine-tingling tribute to Dolores O’Riordan.

A Limerick school choir has gone viral after they performed a spine-tingling tribute to Dolores O’Riordan.

WATCH: Limerick students steal the show with incredible version of The Cranberries 'Dreams'

The choir, from the Corpus Christi National School, sang a cover of The Cranberries ‘Dreams’ at half time of the Munster vs Scarlets match last weekend.

Their performance has been viewed more than two million times online. School principal Tiernan O'Neill said the school received an "incredible" reaction to the performance.

“It has been absolutely incredible the reaction we got. It was a fitting tribute to Dolores O’Riordan and it epitomised everything that is great about Limerick,” Mr O'Neill told Independent.ie. “It was an opportunity to honour her memory and it was quite a poignant tribute, I think.”

He added the children had an “amazing day” and the Munster rugby team “looked after them very well”. The choir rehearse for an hour and a half each week and is made up of 43 pupils from a number of classes. The children are aged between nine and twelve from the Moyross school.

“It’s really been wonderful for them. Their self-esteem and self-confidence has really grown and developed from it,” he said. “It means they can maximise their talents and it is amazing to give them a platform like Thomond Park and you just don’t know where this can go.”

This is the second time the school has made the headlines for its musical talent. Last month another video went viral of three of the school’s pupils performing Andre Day’s hit ‘Rise Up’.

He said the children were extremely proud of what they have achieved and said they seemed to have struck a chord with people across the country.

Online Editors