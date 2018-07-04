Millions of Americans are celebrating July 4th today, and some are flying the flag far from home.

WATCH: 'It's a very good feeling in your heart' - Americans on celebrating July 4th in Ireland

Independent.ie spoke to American tourists who were visiting the Guinness Storehouse today and asked them what July 4th means to them.

“We appreciate all the people that fought for our Independence,” says Lisa Vazana, from Temecula, California.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to take the time to think about the people that gave us freedom in the first place,” said Barbara Castle, also from Temecula, California.

”Since it’s been so long, you forget really where we probably started and how far we’ve come to appreciate pour freedom. We take it for granted.”

Alex Chandler and Manny Osaba are college students that are experiencing the 4th of July for the first time in Ireland.

“It’s a really amazing holiday and we’re happy to experience it somewhere else,” says Chandler.

When asked what a college life is like back in the US on the 4th of July, the straight forward reply was: “Nothing productive happens.”

Online Editors