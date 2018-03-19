WATCH: Ireland from the air as plane lands during the 'Son of the Beast' storm
This was the stunning views of Ireland from the air as a plane lands during the 'son of the beast' yesterday afternoon.
The Swiss International Airlines flight was circling the airport for around an hour before coming in for a shaky landing.
One passenger sent us this clip of the snow-laden land down below, but he said he was still nervous before the plane touched down.
"I was a worried we would have to go to another airport to land, as I remember the chaos Storm Emma caused a few weeks ago," he said.
"You could see the snow flying past the window. "
Online Editors