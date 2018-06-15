It's a long way from Tipperary... but this journey was certainly worth it.

It's a long way from Tipperary... but this journey was certainly worth it.

WATCH: 'I was €16 overdrawn before this' - Ireland's newest EuroMillions winners arrive at Lotto HQ in style

There were cheers in the capital today as the country's latest Euromillions winners arrived in style to collect their cheques at the Lotto HQ.

The 32 winners are set to share €543,750 each after their numbers came up for the whopping €17.4m win earlier this month. The winners, from Stakelum’s Home and Hardware business in Thurles, cheered as they jumped off the coach on Abbey Street.

One of the lucky winners told Independent.ie that the windfall couldn't have come at a better time. "It's surreal, I want to pinch myself to see if I'm awake.

Euromillions winning Syndicate from Stakelum's Hardware pictured at Lotto HQ. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. Euromillions winning Syndicate members, David Foy, left and store manager, Joe Connolly from Stakelum's Hardware pictured at Lotto HQ. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. Euromillions winning Syndicate member, Andy Pearson from Stakelum's Hardware pictured at Lotto HQ. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

"I was €16 overdrawn so it'll be grand now come next week," he explained. Stakelum’s was established in the town of Thurles in 1960 and has been family-run ever since, currently managed by John and Pat Stakelum.

The business was formerly close to the town centre but moved to an award-winning 70,000 sq ft premises at the Racecourse Retail Park in Thurles in 2006. There have been several Irish winners of the EuroMillions jackpot since the draw was established over a decade ago, with Limerick woman Dolores McNamara still the country’s biggest winner with a €115 million jackpot in 2005.

Online Editors