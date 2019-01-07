Watch: Hero garda prevents disaster after arson attack at petrol station

A garda helped avert disaster at a petrol station yesterday after extinguishing a fire following an attempted arson attack.

The incident happened at Tria Express station in Blarney, Co Cork at around 7am on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage captured shows the suspect starting a fire at one of the pumps in the forecourt and around 15 minutes later, a garda rushed to the scene to put it out.

He was on patrol at the time and used a fire extinguisher in the boot of the car to put out the flames.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Speaking at Gurranabraher Garda Station today, Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan said gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the area from 6am to get in contact.

The arsonist was cycling a bike, wearing a hi-vis jacket and white clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.

