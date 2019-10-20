HEARTWARMING footage of a proposal on a crowded street in Dublin's city centre has amassed thousands of views on social media.

WATCH: 'He said yes' - heartwarming proposal on Dublin's Henry Street

The emotional video shows a marriage proposal taking place in Dublin's crowded Henry Street on Thursday.

Eager onlookers formed a large crowd around the happy couple and balloons spelling out 'Marry me?' are seen in the crowd.

The gorgeous footage shows a man getting on one knee and proposing to his boyfriend with a ring in the middle of the crowd.

With the newly-formed audience looking on, the boyfriend emotionally responds "yes".

As the couple share a kiss in celebration, the crowd cheers them on.

Online Editors