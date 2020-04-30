WATCH: Girl (10) puts clever coronavirus twist on Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

A young girl from Co Cavan is reminding the public to 'Stay at Home' with a clever and catchy twist on Taylor Swift's chart topper 'Shake It Off'.

Ten-year-old Ciara Parge, from Kingscourt, Co Cavan, was tasked with creating a song about Covid-19 by her stage school, Born to Perform .

The school is setting daily challenges for it's pupils through Community Games, an organisation that aims to encourage young people to keep active.

Ciara, who is a first cousin of A-list actress Saoirse Ronan, tells listeners to stay at home while frontline staff work to keep the public safe to the tune of Swift's 'Shake It Off'.

She sings: "And I keep washing, can't stop, won't stop washing, like I've got this virus in my mind saying it's gonna be alright.

"And the nurses gonna work, work, work to keep us really safe, safe, safe, stay at home, stay at home. "

Ciara told Independent.ie that the song took her two hours to put together.

"I went to bed, and managed to write a song so I wrote that and then the next day mammy helped me to fix the lyrics," she said.

"It took me about two hours to put together."

Ciara's mum, Sara, said the youngster is a natural born performer.

The youngster has featured on Ireland’s Got Talent in 2019 with dance group ‘Hiphopical’, and is a world champion accordion player with Accora Orchestra.

"She said she wants to be either a nurse or a singer when she grows up," Sara said.

"She does singing, dancing and drama at the minute. She's dancing all the time."

