WATCH: Gardaí investigating two 'warning videos' on social media showing men firing shots

Gardai are investigating two video threats that have emerged on social media in which men are firing shots, and showing off an array of weaponry in a series of warnings to each other.

Neither of the men are identifiable in the video - but can be heard addressing each other by name and issuing threats.

One video has a man pointing the camera at a number of different guns in his possession. He then fires several shots in the air. The second video is allegedly a response to the video in which a man, who has his face covered, addressed the other man by name and refers to an alleged previous incident in which both were apparently involved. He then fires a number of shots.

The videos have emerged some 10 days after a man was sentenced to four years for killing his uncle at a wedding. Tensions between two families within two Traveller families have been mounting since the sentencing in a court in Belfast last week.

Patrick McGinley (49), Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his uncle Bernard 'Barney' McGinley (63) outside a Catholic Church in Co Fermanagh over three years ago. Patrick McGinley's son William McGinley (29), of Sallyswood, Irvinestown, was jailed for three and a half years after he admitted wounding Barney McGinley’s son, Bernard Oliver McGinley with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He will serve a further three years and nine months on supervised licence upon his release. Patrick McGinley jnr (24), from Lisfarrell in Edgesworthtown, Co Longford, was ordered to carry out 150 hours community service and Bernard Patrick McGinley (18), from Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown, was given a 12 month probation order after they both pleaded guilty to affray over the same incident.

Some relatives stood up and pointed at the four men who sat side-by-side in the dock and shouted "you have to come out" after the two avoided prison.

Outraged family members confronted the dozen armed police officers outside the fourth floor courtroom to express their disappointment in the PSNI and judicial system which they said had let them down terribly.

Online Editors