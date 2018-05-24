Gardaí are investigating reports of animal cruelty after a woman recorded footage of a pony in a distressed state on a Tipperary road.

Gardaí are investigating reports of animal cruelty after a woman recorded footage of a pony in a distressed state on a Tipperary road.

Watch: Gardaí investigating reports of animal cruelty after video of pony collapsing on road emerges

The video shows the pony, which was attached to a sulky cart, collapsing as two youths try to drag it back on its feet.

The woman who took the video pulled over her car on the Heywood Road in Clonmel. She had stones thrown at her while she recorded and got out of the car to confront the youths.

"Can't understand why nothing is done about animal cruelty in Ireland. Stones were flying at me and my car, my car is damaged. My 11 month old baby was inside. I have reported the matter to gardai." The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is working with gardai to investigate.

An ISPCA spokesperson said: “It is not acceptable that any animal is pushed to the point of collapsing. Anyone who owns an animal has a legal obligation to provide for their welfare needs and a failure to do so can result in them being held to account”. Gardai confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"Witnesses are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640," a spokesman said.

Online Editors