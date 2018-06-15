WATCH: From Tipperary to Dublin to collect €17.4m - Ireland's newest Euromillions winners arrive at Lotto HQ in style

The 32 winners are set to share €543,750 each after their numbers came up for the whopping €17.4m win earlier this month.

The winners, from Stakelum’s Home and Hardware business in Thurles, cheered as they jumped off the coach on Abbey Street.

Stakelum’s was established in the town of Thurles in 1960 and has been family-run ever since, currently managed by John and Pat Stakelum.