WATCH: Exclusive first look at Down Syndrome Centre’s moving short film 'Same as our Siblings'
Today, to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, LIFE magazine celebrates with the exclusive first viewing of the Down Syndrome Centre’s brave, moving and rejoicing short film, Same as our Siblings.
Watch the highs and lows in the lives of kids with Down syndrome and those often forgotten heroes, their siblings.
In LIFE Sarah Caden talks to two sets of these siblings about the joy of attending mainstream school together, their irritation at the tendency to baby a kid with DS.
They talk about fun and games and sibling rivalry and the unique little fears they have for the future.
To see the siblings’ individual films and to find out more about the Down Syndrome Centre and how you could help their work, see downsyndromecentre.ie
Online Editors