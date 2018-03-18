WATCH: Exclusive first look at Down Syndrome Centre’s moving short film 'Same as our Siblings'

Independent.ie

Today, to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, LIFE magazine celebrates with the exclusive first viewing of the Down Syndrome Centre’s brave, moving and rejoicing short film, Same as our Siblings.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/watch-exclusive-first-look-at-down-syndrome-centres-moving-short-film-same-as-our-siblings-36713538.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36717215.ece/6f6cd/AUTOCROP/h342/video.jpg