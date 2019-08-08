Passengers at Dublin Airport looked on in astonishment as a horse and cart dropped off a die-hard Dubs fan at Terminal 2 before his flight home to the US.

Passengers at Dublin Airport looked on in astonishment as a horse and cart dropped off a die-hard Dubs fan at Terminal 2 before his flight home to the US.

WATCH: Dubs fan drops US cousin off at airport in horse and cart

Dubliner Christopher Gunning wanted to give his cousin Tyrone Grehan a great send-off after he made an emotional visit to bring his mother's ashes from California to her birthplace in Glasnevin, Co Dublin.

During his visit, the two cousins decided to go to the Dubs' clash with Tyrone in Omagh last Sunday, which they described as an "incredible experience".

"I just couldn't believe the hospitality and camaraderie amongst the fans - we were like one big happy family," Tyrone said.

"My parents came to the United States in 1965 and I was born in Los Angeles.

"I came back to Ireland in 1970, but we eventually moved back to live in Pasadena, California.

"When my Mam passed on, we wanted to bring her ashes to Glasnevin.

"It was a very special and emotional experience, but it was really great to be back here in Ireland because of the people and fantastic hospitality."

Christopher Gunning with his American cousin Tyrone Grehan

The US-based electrician said the last time he was in Croke Park was in 1984 when he witnessed Kerry defeat Dublin in the All-Ireland final, alongside his grandfather.

"It was a magic day and I'd love to see the Dubs make it to the final again.

"If they get that far, I guess I'm going to have to fly back when that time comes. I'd swim here if I could," he said.

Tyrone's cousin Christopher, better known as 'Flower', told the Irish Independent that driving his cousin to Dublin Airport in a horse and cart would make his visit extra special.

As they arrived at departures decked out in Dublin flags, the pair were a curious sight to anyone travelling to or from the airport.

"He wanted to be dropped up to Terminal 2 in the old-style horse and carriage so I figured why not?" said Christopher.

"At the Tyrone v Dublin match there was no talk of Brexit or any clashes about religion.

"Everyone was mingling together, singing and dancing. It was a sea of blue, red and white.

"My cousin was just blown away by it all," he said.

Irish Independent