Watch: Dublin Bus investigating incident where young man 'surfing' on back of moving bus

Dublin Bus is investigating an incident where a young man 'surfing' on the back of a bus on a busy main road.

Video footage has emerged of a man hanging off the back of the 40C as it travelled on a bus corridor.

When you spend your bus fare your ma gave you only in Dublin pic.twitter.com/IS9gKvnEzE — Leonard Proctor (@LeonardProctor) March 14, 2019

The 40C services the Finglas area, going from Parnell Street in the city centre and terminating on St Margaret's Road near Charlestown Shopping Centre.

A Dublin Bus spokesperson said the action shown in the video is "unsafe and extremely dangerous."

"Dublin Bus is investigating this incident. Dublin Bus strongly discourages anyone from partaking in such reckless behaviour that could result in serious injury," he said.

Gardai said they have not yet been made aware of this incident.

Last year, a young girl who sustained a severe brain injury after she fell off the side of a Luas tram in Dublin while "tram surfing" settled a High Court action for more than €500,000.

Rebecca Kelly was 13 when she and a friend jumped onto the outside of a Luas tram, gripping on to the edge of the doors as it departed the Fatima station on the Red Line.

She fell back on to the tracks striking her head and had to be rescued by her friend.

Online Editors