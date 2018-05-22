Watch: Dermot Bannon on why he is voting 'Yes' in the abortion referendum
Irish architect and TV personality Dermot Bannon has revealed why he is voting 'Yes' in the upcoming abortion referendum.
Speaking to Independent.ie, Dermot said that he hopes that Irish women will be given "choice" after the referendum.
"I would have always considered myself pro-life and it would really upset me if any of my family or friends ended up having to having an abortion.
"But, if it was the last resort, and there were no other options left, I would like to know that we could look after them in this country and it was their choice.
"That's why I'm voting 'Yes' on the 25th of May."
Online Editors