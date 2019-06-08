He might have won the four-ball at his own resort, but it certainly wasn't plain sailing for Donald Trump on the 18th hole.

WATCH: Crowd cheers at Trump's third attempt to hit golf ball uphill at Doonbeg

The US president topped off his week's visit to Ireland with a game at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg.

He was joined by pro-golfer at the resort, Brian Shaw, hotel manager Joe Russell and a select group of friends, as well as a few members of the Secret Service.

And it seems nobody could keep a straight face when Trump attempted to play his approach shot on the final hole.

He may have been tired from his busy week in Europe, but Trump struggled to strike the ball up the hill... twice.

The small crowd of onlookers cheered when the president successfully struck the ball uphill the third time, and it stayed there.

Independent.ie of course had a camera lurking nearby to capture it.

His round marked the US president's 135th day on a golf course since his inauguration in January 2017.

This championship golf links course overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and was named the Number One Resort in Europe by 'Conde Nast Traveler'.

Online Editors