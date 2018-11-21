Met Éireann says temperatures are expected to drop as low as 0C tonight, but advised it's "very unlikely" we'll see snowfall.

WATCH: Cold snap sees snow sweep across UK - but Met Éireann says only rain and frost in store for Ireland

Plummeting temperatures saw snow showers hit many parts of Britain, with the first flurries hitting high ground on hills in northern England, Wales and Scotland, but snow also fell as far south as Brighton.

However, it's only rain and frost in store for Ireland.

"It's very unlikely we'll see snow here. It's more of a cold, wet situation over the last 24 hours and there will be more heavy showers going forward this evening," forecaster Pat Clarke told Independent.ie.

"There's also a risk of hail and temperatures will remain below normal for the next few days. Going forward, there's still a threat of showers but overall it will improve but it will still be cold at night with some frost.

"Temperatures will be close to freezing tonight and there is a risk of frost in place".

A Status Yellow rainfall warning which was in place has since been lifted.

Tomorrow will be cold again, but drier and brighter with some sunny spells.

