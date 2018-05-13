Watch: Coast Guard helicopter rescues three men who jumped into water in Clontarf
Three men have been airlifted to safety by the Irish Coast Guard after they jumped into the water near the Wooden Bridge in Clontarf, Dublin.
Bystanders raised the alarm this afternoon when the men got into difficulty.
Impressive work @IrishCoastGuard Thank you for all you do to keep us safe. #bullwall #clontarf #rescue pic.twitter.com/TBGMAWdgKt— MargaretEWard (@MargaretEWard) May 13, 2018
The incident happened shortly after 1pm.
The Irish Coast Guard arrived on the scene within twenty minutes and winched the three men to safety.
