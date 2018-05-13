News Irish News

Sunday 13 May 2018

Watch: Coast Guard helicopter rescues three men who jumped into water in Clontarf

A screen grab from video footage captured by Margaret E Ward
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three men have been airlifted to safety by the Irish Coast Guard after they jumped into the water near the Wooden Bridge in Clontarf, Dublin.

Bystanders raised the alarm this afternoon when the men got into difficulty.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm.

The Irish Coast Guard arrived on the scene within twenty minutes and winched the three men to safety.

