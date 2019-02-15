Watch: CCTV shows men stealing from woman's car while distracting her in supermarket car park

A video has emerged of a group of men stealing from a woman's vehicle in a supermarket car park in broad daylight after distracting her.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, happened in Knocklyon, south Dublin, on Tuesday morning.

The video shows at least two men deliberately targeting the woman as she returns to her car at the SuperValu car park at 11.20am.

The CCTV shows the woman returning to her car, opening the driver's door and getting in, placing her handbag on the passenger seat as she does so.

Just as she is about to close the door she is distracted by a man standing nearby with a supermarket trolley.

He then approaches the woman, who is on her own, and appears to ask for directions.

She then gets back out of her car and the man with the shopping trolley continues to talk to her while he manoeuvres himself so that she is looking toward him.

A second man can then be seen walking toward the passenger side of the car while the first man takes out a piece of paper and distracts the woman by giving it to her and pointing in different directions as if he doesn't know where to go.

Meanwhile, the second man is lurking in the background and appears to talk to someone on a mobile phone while the first man continues to quiz the woman who is by now trying to help him, unaware of what is about to happen.

At one point the woman goes to the door of her car as if to get back in, but the first man continues to talk to her and she returns to conversation with him.

In an instant, the second man quickly opens the passenger door and disappears from view of the camera while the first man continues pointing behind him to keep the woman's attention focused away from her car.

After a few seconds, the second man can be seen walking away from the car, closing the passenger door as he does so to delay the woman becoming suspicious, and then exiting the car park.

The woman later discovered that her bank cards were gone from her bag.

After retracing her steps and making inquiries, she reported the matter to gardai in Rathfarnham.

The CCTV footage is of high quality and gardai are viewing it in tandem with other images taken from the car park and nearby stores at the popular shopping centre.

Gardai have confirmed that an alleged theft at the SuperValu car park on Tuesday is under active investigation.

Local independent councillor Deirdre O'Donovan said the footage was "shocking and upsetting".

"Our core community in Knocklyon is elderly and retired, and to think that they are being targeted in this way is terrible," she told Independent.ie.

"Not only does this type of crime distress the victim, it also erodes trust and sense of community.

"People here like to be helpful and now they will be looking over their shoulders and wondering what is a scam and what isn't.

"This theft was not opportunistic. It was a deliberate targeting of a vulnerable person.

"On this occasion it happened in Knocklyon but these people could be operating anywhere. They look well practised.

"I am delighted the gardai are investigating this and hope that these people are brought to justice."

Herald