Watch as surfer glides through huge wave in Co Clare

Devon-born Taz Knight paddles into one of the biggest waves ever captured at the Cliffs of Moher, known as Aileen's wave.

Aileen's is an infamous exposed reef break beneath the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark, a Unesco World Heritage Site located in County Clare, Ireland.

Aileen's is now recognised as one of the best-known big waves in the world along with Mavericks in north California, Teahupoo in Taihiti and Dungeons off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa.