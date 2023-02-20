Watch adorable moment couple get engaged after surprise proposal at Ballyfin House

Laois native Jacqui Duncan and Seamus Macleod from Australia got engaged at Ballyfin House.

This video shows the adorable moment a couple got engaged at Ballyfin House in Co Laois.

Jacqui Duncan, from Portlaoise, and Seamus Macleod from Adelaide, Australia, were on holiday in Ireland when he popped the question to her surprise.

The location for the engagement had added meaning for Jacqui as that is where she went to school before Ballyfin House became a hotel.

Jacqui has lived in Sydney for over five years and originally moved to Australia with Enterprise Ireland to help Irish businesses export to Australia and New Zealand.

She and Seamus met on an app there four and a half years ago and she swiped right thinking he was Irish.

Getting engaged in Ireland and being able to share that milestone with her family was special for her as Jacqui had missed other family moments during the Covid-19 lockdowns over the past two years.

Speaking to the Irish Independent about the proposal, she said: “I can only describe that feeling in the moment of getting engaged as being super emotional and special.

“The love bubble you feel surrounded by afterwards is hard to put into words but there were a lot of tears of happiness.

“It was the most special few days celebrating with friends and family before flying back and doing the same there with our loved ones in Australia.”

Jacqui is the youngest and only girl of four so her parents were delighted that the engagement took place in Laois.

She didn’t expect Seamus to propose as the couple had been feeling unwell on the final few days of their five-week trip to Ireland.

Seamus asked Jacqui’s dad for his blessing while fishing on Lough Corrib.

She explained the novel way that Seamus proposed with a question on his phone.

Jacqui said: “Seamus proposed at the top of the round tower on the grounds of Ballyfin overlooking the county of Laois.

“He had the question on his phone screen and asked me to take a photo of him, after a moment of confusion I realised what was happening.

“Queue the tears and shock.”

The happy couple have booked their venue for July 2024 and are looking forward to a big Irish-Australian wedding in Ireland.

