WATCH: 90-year-old grandad celebrates a lockdown birthday to remember in Wicklow

A grandad in Bray celebrated his 90th birthday in a way in which he’ll never forget.

Stanley Ferguson (90) celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife Jean Ferguson and the rest of his family, virtually and in real life last Saturday.

Abiding by HSE’s social distancing rules, his family pulled together a party for him in his own driveway, complete with cakes, candles and balloons.

Stationed inside his front door, he was able to receive a cake, accept well wishes from his family and even take video calls, all while abiding by physical distancing measures.

One of his grandsons who lives in Dubai was meant to travel back to Ireland and surprise Stanley but had his flights cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His family, who live within 2km, were able to come along, visit Stanley from a distance and wish him a happy birthday.

Stanley’s family wrote the words ‘Happy 90th birthday’ in his driveway in chalk and brought cakes as well as champagne to mark his special day.

Online Editors