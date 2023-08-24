Waste firms sent 350,000 tonnes of plastic to incineration as level of recycling falls

Ireland is being urged to do more when it comes to recycling. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

More plastics than ever are being disposed of by incineration as Ireland’s recycling efforts dip.

Just 28pc of plastic bottles, containers and wrappings are recycled according to the latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The remaining 72pc – almost 350,000 tonnes of plastic - is burned in incinerators along with non-recyclable waste, and that figure is growing.

“Plastics present a serious challenge,” the EPA warned.

Not only does that leave Ireland further away from mandatory EU requirements to recycle 50pc of plastic waste by 2025, it also means people’s waste reduction and recycling habits are slipping.

That’s despite ever more compelling reasons to keep plastic packaging to a minimum and re-use or recycle what plastic is used.

Plastics are made from fossil fuels, require huge amounts of energy in their manufacture and disposal, don’t decompose and are now found in micro-particles in rivers and seas, in soil, in marine animals and in human tissues and organs.

Ireland is doing quite well in relation to glass bottles and containers, and also paper and cardboard packaging.

We’re now recycling 84pc of glass and 73pc of paper and cardboard.

However the slide in relation to plastics means overall packaging recycling has dropped to 58pc from 62pc in 2020.

With more than 1.2million tonnes of packaging waste now generated annually in the country, every percentage of slippage means another 12,000 tonnes of waste to be burned or landfilled.

While the quantity of packaging waste being recycled is increasing, the EPA warns it is not keeping up with the total increase in packaging waste being generated in the first place.

“Urgent measures are needed to reduce the quantity of packaging waste,” said Michael Lehane, the EPA’s environmental sustainability director.

“Our current rate of production and consumption of packaging represents a poor use of materials and energy and is a growing source of emissions.

“Packaging waste can be avoided and reduced by replacing single use with reusable packaging, current examples include pallets, boxes and trays, and through better product design such as lightweight packaging.”

Better sorting of waste is also essential, the EPA says.

Households and businesses are still failing to separate waste into green, brown and black bins which means potential recyclables are mixed with non-recyclables and incinerated, or are too contaminated by rotting food and other rubbish to be recycled.

A levy on non-recycled waste comes into effect from September 1, applying a charge of €10 per tonne of waste incinerated or exported.

Waste collection firms have yet to say whether they will pass the cost on to customers.

The Department of Environment believes it should be passed on to encourage consumers to think twice about how they dispose of their waste.

The EPA welcomed the levy. “Better practices are needed by householders and especially businesses, where there are significant opportunities to divert good quality materials from the residual bin,” said Warren Phelan, manager of the EPA’s circular economy programme.

“The new levy on waste sent for recovery, and increases to the landfill levy, will reward better practices of segregation provided customer charging is appropriately incentivised.”