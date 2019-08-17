Our summer of 2019 looks set to end as it began - with rain showers defying the best efforts of the sunshine to break through.

Washout weather to continue as just four days of uninterrupted sun expected for rest of August

Met Éireann warned that the country faces yet another week of mixed conditions with intermittent spells of sunshine, but rain showers almost always on the horizon.

The bad news for festival-goers is that some long-range forecasters are now predicting heavy rain showers and the possibility of thunder storms for Electric Picnic, which runs from August 30 to September 1.

Accuweather predicted that nine of the final 16 days of August will feature rain showers - with only four days of bright, uninterrupted sunshine expected.

It predicts rain for the first two days of Electric Picnic - with cloudy conditions for its concluding Sunday programme.

Met Éireann has confined its forecast for the next week - but it mirrors the norm of recent times with a mix of sunshine and showers, some of which will be quite heavy.

Forecaster Dr Klara Finkele said it will be cooler and with much fresher breezes.

Today, tomorrow and Monday will see spells of sunshine but also some heavy showers.

Temperatures will drop to around 18C - some five degrees cooler than just two weeks ago.

Irish Independent