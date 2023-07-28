‘Was she being watched?’ – the questions that haunt Deirdre Jacob’s family 25 years after her disappearance

Missing woman’s father renews plea for those with information to come forward and end family’s suffering

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on July 28, 1998, near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare

The father of Deirdre Jacob has said his family “remain hopeful” that new information will lead to a breakthrough in the case on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

Ms Jacob was 18 years old when she disappeared near her home in Roseberry, Newbridge at approximately 3pm on Tuesday July 28, 1998.

Her disappearance was treated as a missing person case until August 2018, when it was reclassified as a murder investigation following the receipt of new information by gardaí.

It emerged last year that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended against bringing charges after receiving a file prepared by gardaí.

A search of a Co Kildare wood last autumn found “nothing of evidential value”.

Michael Jacob said his family has a “positive outlook” that information will come forward that will make a difference.

"We believe that there is a person or persons that has information that would be vital in the investigation," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

"She had walked from Newbridge, about 25 minutes' walk, and she had just crossed the road into our gateway when a motorist driving past – towards Newbridge – spotted her.

"They recognised her by the fact that she was carrying the large CAT bag.”

Mr Jacob said there were no further sightings of her after that point.

"We know nothing at all, it seems as if she just vanished. There was never any leads or any sightings or anything that made any difference after that," he said.

"There were many sightings of her as she walked from Newbridge to our gateway, but not after that."

Ms Jacob is described as five-foot-three-inches tall, of slim build, with grey/green eyes, and dark chin-length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a navy V-neck t-shirt with white trim on the collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a distinctive black satchel-type bag with long shoulder-straps with “CAT” in large yellow letters printed on the front of the bag.

Bernadette and Michael Jacob, parents of missing Deirdre Jacob pictured with a bag Deirdre was carrying at the time of her disappearance. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Mr Jacob said his daughter’s disappearance has had a “devastating impact” on her family and friends.

"The initial shock when we found that Deirdre wasn't in the house and wasn't with any of her friends – that was a very, very severe shock," he said.

"I suppose at that time we didn't realise this shock because we were searching with such vigour to try and find her.

"Then, as time moved on, the shock became great, became very severe, and that has continued on day after day.

"There's no day that we don't ponder what may have happened and even in our minds try to retrace the steps that Deirdre made from Newbridge.

"As to what might have happened: was she being watched, was someone trailing her or what? We just don't know, but you try to figure that out in your mind.”

Mr Jacob appealed to the person who killed his daughter to come forward.

"We would plead with them to give that piece of information and indicate where Deirdre is to be found, so that we could have her back," he said.

"That would mean a lot to myself and the family.

"It will never answer all the questions, but nevertheless we appeal to that person to consider the length of time that we have suffered – 25 years is a long time.”

An open and active investigation into Ms Jacob's disappearance is continuing, carried out by a dedicated investigation team based at Kildare garda station.

Ms Jacob was a trainee teacher in London. She was home for the holidays and stayed at her parents’ house on the main road just outside Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She left home at 12.50pm to walk into Newbridge. She called into her grandmother’s sweet shop, visited AIB to get a draft to pay her rent in the UK and posted it in the post office at about 2.30pm.

After she left, she called to her grandmother’s shop again before setting off on the 25-minute walk home. Several local peop­­le saw her at various points, with the final sighting being at around 3pm on the grass verge almost directly across the road from her home.