Warning to petrol stations on price fixing as duty cuts bring costs down

The State’s competition watchdog has sent a stern warning on price fixing to a body that represents petrol stations.

Petrol and diesel retailers were told they may be engaged in anti-competitive behaviour, the Irish Independent has learned.

It comes at a time when fuel forecourt prices are rising almost every day due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Motorists have accused some petrol retailers of pushing up the price of diesel and petrol ahead of the move by the Government to cut the excise duty on diesel by 15c a litre and on petrol by 20c a litre.

Read More

Some of the rises are exactly the same amount as the cuts in petrol and diesel duty.

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association (IPRA) recently advised that prices at the pumps were set to rise again due to the war.

Association spokesperson David Blevings said in a press release last month: “Increases in global pricing will translate into increased wholesale and retail fuel costs.

“The retailer has no option but to pass on these costs to consumers as they are all independent businesses who must make a profit to survive and pay overheads, including staff wages.”

This prompted the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to write to IPRA, one of two trade bodies for filling stations.

It is unusual for a trade body to predict price rises in case it is interpreted as price signalling, an anti-competitive behaviour that is frowned on by the CCPC.

The letter to the petrol sellers’ trade body said: “The CCPC is concerned that statements of this nature by an association like the IPRA may, in certain circumstances, breach the relevant provisions of the 2002 Act and/or the TFEU.”

This is in reference to the Competition Act 2002, and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which sets out the rules and policies of the EU.

The letter explained: “This is because commenting on future pricing intentions may amount to ‘price signalling’ in certain circumstances where the signalling allows all businesses in a sector to act together to raise their prices.”

The competition watchdog said price signalling may amount to a form of anti-competitive conduct known as a “concerted practice” where all competitors felt they could raise their prices at the same time without fear of losing business to their rivals.

The trade body was told garages should each make their own decisions on pricing when costs rise and that the IPRA should “refrain from making similar public statements regarding future increases”.

The retailers’ body was warned that the CCPC could launch a formal probe into it or take legal action.

Asked about the warning, IPRA spokesman Mr Blevings, who issued the release, said: “We are liaising directly with the CCPC on this issue.”

Crude oil has hit 14-year highs, but there is much criticism of petrol retailers for being too quick to pass on price rises, with some happening more often than they get new supplies.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Fianna Fáil TDs how price fixing and profiteering were “completely unacceptable”.

AA Ireland figures show the average motorist is paying €1,000 more in the annual cost of running a car since 2020.

James Murray, of Murray Ambulance Service, based in Castlebar, Co Mayo, said if the trend in fuel prices continued it would make his business unviable.

“We have 18 vehicles operating all over the country,” he said. “In the summer of 2020, our fuel bill per week would be somewhere in the region of €2,500.

“Now it’s closer to €4,500, but it’s hard to keep on top of it all, prices have changed so much over the past week. Our fuel costs as a percentage of turnover were usually 13pc.

“Last week when we checked it was 19pc and now so far this week it is heading towards 25pc.

“If it keeps going the way it is we will have to draw a line. If you start making a loss you can’t sustain that, it’s the first rule of business.”

Fuel prices again showed wide variety throughout the country yesterday.

The highest price found by the Irish Independent yesterday was at Circle K in Rochestown, Co Cork, where diesel was priced at €2.22 a litre and petrol at €2.13. By late afternoon, price drops were evident across the country, with the vast majority recording prices less than €2 a litre.

In Dublin on Wednesday and yesterday, a fuel survey found wide variation in prices for petrol and diesel.

Texaco in Skerries sold both fuels for an even €2 a litre on Wednesday – the cheapest of six forecourts in neighbouring communities surveyed on Wednesday. But yesterday, petrol rose to €2.04 and diesel to €2.14.

In Donabate, Maxol sold petrol for €2.04 a litre and diesel for €2.09. Yesterday, the price for petrol dropped by 10c to just under €1.95 and for diesel to €1.99-and-nine-tenths-of-a-cent for diesel.

In response to media queries and sustained commentary on social media, Circle K Ireland released a statement rubbishing price-fixing claims.

“We categorically refute claims that price changes across petrol and diesel were implemented as a result of yesterday’s Government announcement regarding the reduction in excise duty,” the fuel company said.

“Our pricing is set in line with local and international market movements and wholesale market costs.

“This was the case yesterday and the same process is adhered to any time there are price changes.

“The current period we are in is unprecedented with the invasion of Ukraine having a significant impact and leading to price pressures which is a challenge for all fuel retailers.”