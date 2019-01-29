Warning: Snow alert raises fears for safety of homeless

A nationwide weather warning for snow and ice comes into force this morning and will last until at least the weekend.

Fears have been raised for homeless people sleeping rough as temperatures are set to fall to -3C.

Meanwhile, motorists have been warned there will be widespread frosts and icy stretches on untreated roads.

Met Éireann said it will be very cold this week with scattered wintry showers and some accumulations of snow are expected.

It warned there is the possibility of a "more significant spell of sleet and snow" on Thursday.

The Status Yellow weather warning comes into effect at 6am today and will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.

Anthony Flynn, of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity, said his group has "huge concerns" for the safety of people sleeping rough around the country.

He called on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to implement emergency protocols for extra beds.

"We have on average 80 people still forced to sleep rough on the streets of the capital every night due to the lack of beds," he said.

"Whilst this is a reduction of at least 55pc since early December we still have a shortage. With the risk of snow and a cold weather warning in place I am appealing to the minister to immediately initiate contingency measures and open as many beds as possible to reduce the risk of death on our streets."

Met Éireann said there will be showers of hail, sleet and snow today, heaviest in the south-west, west and north. Temperatures will rise to just 2C to 5C before falling as low as -3C tonight.

