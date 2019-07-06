A leading exterminator is warning picnickers and others out enjoying the warm spell to be aware of the dangers posed by seagulls and other 'pest birds'.

Warning over increased risk from seagulls as we bask in sun

After a damp start this morning, the sun should break through by this afternoon, bringing daytime highs of between 17C to 21C with just the odd spot of drizzle, mainly in the north.

Tomorrow will see much the same conditions, although it will remain cloudy in Munster and in the west, but mostly dry with the best sunny spells in north Leinster and Ulster.

While the warm conditions are welcome, Rentokil said it has seen a massive increase in call-outs to deal with aggressive seagulls and pigeons since January.

As this is the nesting season, seagulls are prone to attacking people. Their droppings contain E.coli, salmonella and other bacteria that can cause illness.

