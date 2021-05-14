Warning of widespread cancellations for HSE patients if ransomware attack not resolved by Monday

If the HSE cyber attack is not resolved over the weekend the health service will be in a very serious situation with many services being cancelled, the HSE’s chief operations officer has warned.

Interpol are assisting Gardaí with the investigation, Anne O’Connor confirmed.

Ms O’Connor said that many of the HSE’s acute hospitals are widely affected due to a lack of access to the IT systems.

“If this continues until Monday, we will be in a very serious situation and we will be cancelling many services.

“At this moment we can’t access lists of people who are scheduled for appointments on Monday, so we don’t even know who to cancel. That is a very real concern for us today,” she told RTÉ’s News At One.

“The risk for us is that if we open up a system, it could come in there. So we have to be very sure that when we turn a system back on that the virus will not get in, and this will take some time,” Ms O’Connor said.

Ms O’Connor says many areas are significantly impacted.

“Our big concern in the hospital system relates to our diagnostics in particular. Our radiology system has gone down so anybody waiting for a complex test like a CT scan or different types of scans, have largely been cancelled,” she said.

“We’re seeing an impact in our radiation and oncology services. St Luke’s, for example, have cancelled radiation and oncology appointments, so we have seen a particular impact there.”

The Department of Health was also targeted alongside the HSE in hacking attacks on the core of Ireland’s health service last night, it has also been revealed.

Ossian Smyth, Minister of State with responsibility for eGovernment, confirmed the Department of Health was also targeted as part of what is “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish state”.

Minister Smyth said the ransomware used to infiltrate the HSE was a “new variant”, meaning it has not been seen before, and it is an international human-driven attack with the sole purpose of ransoming money from the State.

"There was an attack on the Department of Health last night, I believe, and also a Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) attack but these kind of attacks happen all the time,” Minister Smyth said on RTÉ News at One.

"This is the one that got through and now it’s about seeing if these other ones are connected.

“This is not espionage, it’s an international attack by a cybercriminal gang looking for money.

“They are attempting to encrypt and lock away our data and ransom it back to us for money. This is a human-driven attack, using an exploit that was previously unknown.

“They managed to compromise the system this morning and it is widespread,” Minister Smyth said.

Minister Smyth confirmed that it is a criminal investigation with Gardaí from the National Cyber Crime Bureau investigating and aiding the HSE.

The Government has also enlisted the help of a “world class” cybersecurity firm to analyse the attack and advise on what actions to take next.

“They are now going through the network and going through each subsection step-by-step and clearing it. When it’s safe they’re reopening it.

“What we will see is a gradual reopening of services as the network is brought back online. That will continue throughout the weekend and possibly longer. It’s a high impact..and it’s right at the core of the HSE’s system,” Minister Smyth said.

