Warning of negative impact on health and Exchequer if Duty Free shopping returns for UK trips

THE return of duty free shopping for people travelling between Ireland and Britain post Brexit would have a negative impact on public health and could significantly affect Exchequer returns.

The warning made by Department of Finance officials comes as the Government considers a proposal to fast-track the reintroduction of duty free from January 1 for all UK routes to help airports and ports crippled by the pandemic.

The Tax Strategy Papers say that Duty Free sales would return for people travelling to parts of the UK excluding Northern Ireland unless the Irish or British governments take action to restrict it.

Read More

The finance officials warn: "The wider availability of low priced tobacco and alcohol products in the State would obviously have a negative impact on the Government's public health policy and is also likely to promote further fiscally motivated travel.

"This has the potential to significantly affect the Government's Exchequer figures," they add.

The officials also say a duty free regime for UK/Ireland travel will "create significant tax administration difficulties and compliance costs, will reduce indirect tax revenues and will have a negative and distorting impact on the retail sector in Ireland given the frequency of air/sea passenger movements involved."

They say they duty free regime would also apply to high value products like jewellery, cosmetics and IT devices.

The report says that 2019's Brexit Omnibus Act includes a measure to restrict duty free sales on excise products like tobacco and alcohol between Ireland and Britain.

The intention of this policy was to commence the measure if the UK decided to restrict the scope of duty free sales on excise products on a reciprocal basis.

They say it was not possible to devise a similar measure in relation to VAT on goods sold in duty free shops.

The officials say the option to restrict duty free sales on excise goods on a reciprocal basis will be included in this year's Brexit Bill.

It will also allow for tax free shops to be established at ports as well as airports.

The report says: "if the UK decides to restrict Duty Free sales in relation to excise duty, Ireland will seek to implement similar measures on a reciprocal basis."

It was revealed by the Irish Independent today that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan are considering the proposal as part of a series of measures aimed at helping the country’s airports cope with the escalating financial fallout from the virus pandemic and collapse in air passenger numbers.

If reintroduced, the ability to purchase cheap alcohol and tobacco products – as well as perfumes and luxury goods – is gauged to act as a strong encouragement for people to resume flying on Ireland’s busiest air routes to cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Read More

Online Editors