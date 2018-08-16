Warning issued over iTunes gift card scam

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public about a scam tricking you into purchasing iTunes gift cards.

The warning follows an incident in Cork involving an attempt to defraud a business via email.

It was sent by a person claiming to be a manager of the company and the email requested that a staff member purchase €2,000 of iTunes gift cards and send on the voucher numbers.

In a statement issued this afternoon, gardai outlined how the scam works.

"The victim will receive a phone call, voicemail or email from the scammer, claiming to be a representative of an organisation, in which they claim the victim owes money.

"Upon contact with the victim, the scammers will insist immediate payment is required, suggesting the payment needs to be made by purchasing iTunes gift cards from a retailer.

"In some of these cases, victims are told they are facing criminal charges. Once the victim has purchased these cards, the scammers will ask the victim to share the 16-digit code on the back of the card over the phone. The scammers will then use this code to purchase goods online."

Gardai are advising people to be vigilant and suspicious of any calls, voicemails or emails claiming to represent a company or organisation.

Online Editors