Warning issued over dangerous ‘cannabis sweets’ after teenager is hospitalised

Consumers have been warned about the dangers associated with eating cannabis sweets after a teenager was hospitalised after suffering a serious reaction to the sweets.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the warning after a number of recent incidents where edible products containing significant levels of the psychotropic cannabis component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were seized by An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service.

THC is the psychotropic cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that can result in a euphoric high in people who consume it by smoking, vaping or eating.

THC is a controlled substance in Ireland with no tolerance level set in the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

In food, THC is considered a contaminant, with no permitted threshold in the EU.

The illegal sweets are currently sweeping the market and are packaged to look almost identical to known brands of popular jellies.

Chief executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, warned THC is a toxic contaminant and should not be added to any food.

She said illegal sweets containing cannabis components are being sold online and by other means, with the packaging carrying explicit warnings to eat the sweets cautiously and that a significant concentration of THC was present.

“They are dangerous, particularly for young people and those with prior health conditions who may consume them unwittingly.

“We are warning consumers about the dangers from eating these sweets with cannabis products added.

“People should only ever buy food from reputable sources and be sure they check the food labels.

“THC is not classified as food in the EU and is a controlled substance in Ireland,” she said.

Dr Byrne added that this recent trend is a “sinister attempt to sell narcotics in the form of sweets” and that there is no concern for the consequences of these products getting into the hands of vulnerable people such as children.

It comes just one week after gardaí urged parents to be aware of the illegal sweets after gardaí in Co Meath seized a sizable quantity of the products.

The sweets seized were in packets almost identical to well-known sweets leading to fears that a young child could be tempted to unwittingly take one.

The sweets were in colourful packs and include names like “Trrlli” in various flavours such as sour infused octopus, strawberry puffs and peachie as well as Wowheads Sour Jelly Beans, Caribo Happy Cola and Baribo Goldbears.

All packs bear the CA (cannabis logo) and the THC content of up to 600mg.

The sweets were discovered as part of bigger hauls of drugs seized by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit across the county.

A Garda member of the unit has highlighted the drugs in a bid to make parents more vigilant and raise awareness among young teens of the dangers they pose.