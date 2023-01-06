Warning issued over cannabis-infused ‘Jolly Rancher’ edibles discovered in Tipperary

Gardai have issued an alert for anyone who may have eaten cannabis-infused edibles discovered in the Tipperary area to seek medical attention immediately.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division, gardaí in Clonmel carried out a search at a domestic residence on December 31.

During the course of the search gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis-infused edibles, cash and vape oil.

The jellies are believed to contain synthetic cannabinoids, and the products seized have been submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

“A criminal investigation into this seizure and the sale and supply of these products is ongoing,” gardai said

“An Garda Síochána is advising the public to seek medical attention if you or anyone you know has consumed these products and becomes unwell. Help should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.

“The seized products in this case are marketed as ‘Jolly Rancher’ sweets”

Garda added they were circulating an image of the sweets that will also be published on their social media channels.

They also said guidance and safety advice around these substances has recently been made available by the HSE while further information on cannabis-Infused edibles are available on the Garda.ie here, and the FSAI website.

