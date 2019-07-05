Water Safety Ireland (WSI)is urging people to swim at bathing spots with lifeguards this weekend as the warm spell continues into next week.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI)is urging people to swim at bathing spots with lifeguards this weekend as the warm spell continues into next week.

Warning issued as thousands to hit beaches as temperatures soar to up to 23C

Thousands of people are expected to hit beaches, lakes and rivers over the weekend as the mercury hovers around 20C across the country.

But while the waterways can provide a welcome respite from the heat, they can also be deadly, WSI warned. Last year, 103 people drowned in Ireland and 11 more died in drowning accidents abroad.

While the figures are the lowest in 80 years, they serve as a reminder that people can never be complacent when it comes to water safety.

WSI is also urging people not to use inflatable toys, cushions or loungers in open water and to ensure that children are supervised at all times when near any body of water.

It is also reminding people to swim parallel to the shoreline instead of away from it to avoid powerful rip currents that can carry people out to sea.

Meanwhile, today will see a mix of cloud with sunny spells - especially in the south and south-east - earlier in the day with mostly dry conditions and highs ranging from 16C to 22C.

Tomorrow will be similar with the best sunny breaks later in the day in the east and north. Top temperatures will range from 16C to 22C.

Sunday will remain warm but will be dull or cloudy with rain and drizzle likely. The start of next week would be dull but would remain warm and humid, said Met Éireann.

Irish Independent