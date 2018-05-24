Warning issued after two women 'suspiciously approached' by man wearing Hawaiian shirt and tights over his head

Police in Lisburn are investigating after two suspicious approaches to women by a man wearing a Hawaiian shirt with a pair of tights over his head.

The approaches took place in the Stoneyford area on Wednesday evening.

Police received a report just after 6.45pm from a woman who was out running on the Ballypitmave Road that she had been approached by the driver of a blue-grey coloured Ford Fiesta who was acting suspiciously. The woman described the driver as being bald, of large build and said he spoke with a local accent; possibly aged in his 40s or 50s. He was also reported to be wearing a floral Hawaiian style, short-sleeved shirt. It’s believe this incident occurred between 6.25pm - 6.30pm.

At around 8pm, police received a further report of suspicious behaviour in the Stoneyford area. A woman who had gone for a run at around 6:20pm on the Moss Road told police a blue-coloured car, possibly a Ford Fiesta, slowed down and stopped beside her. The man spoke briefly to her. He was described as having a local accent. “A similar feature reported in both incidents was that the driver was wearing a pair of tights over his head" said Inspector Phillip Robinson,

“I am appealing to anyone who was on the Ballypitmave Road, or the Moss Road last night around these times and believe they saw this car, or anyone who knows anything about either of these incidents to contact police in Lisburn on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1219 of 23/05.18. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

