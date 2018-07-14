Warning for festival-goers as teen (18) returning from Longitude mugged by men wielding baseball bats

Festival goers are being warned to be careful after two men armed with baseball bats robbed a young woman in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The woman (18) and a female friend (19) had been at the Longitude festival and they had been let down by a taxi and were walking towards home in Skerries, county Dublin when a car pulled up.

The passenger and then the driver got out and both were carrying baseball bats, according to the mother of one of the them.

They told the woman that if she did not hand over her bag that they would break her legs.

She handed over the bag and then pleaded with them to return her passport.

They did this and then the driver tried to take the bag from the second woman. Her screams alerted locals and the culprits drove off.

The women are both known to Cllr Sharon Tolan, Meath county council who said, “This was an awful experience for these two lovely girls just out enjoying themselves.”

“While the weekend is now ruined for these two, they wanted me to warn other festival goers. Please be careful, travel in groups and stick together. If you’re on a bus, ensure you have a taxi or lift from where the bus drops you. Be safe.”

Gardai said they are “investigating a robbery from an 18-year-old woman that occurred near Shenick Grove, Skerries, at approximately 1.45am.”

“A car pulled up on front of the woman and a passenger of the car got out carrying an apparent baseball bat and stole the woman’s bag and phone. There were no injuries sustained in this incident. Investigations are continuing.”

Online Editors