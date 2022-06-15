Warning as crime gangs exploit pensioners’ cost of living concerns

The cost of living crisis has sparked a surge in new scams targeting households.

Criminal gangs have been trying to take advantage of mounting worries about heating, electricity, fuel and home-upgrade costs.

Incidents have been reported to gardaí in Dublin, Cork, Tipperary and Limerick, where householders – many of them vulnerable – were targeted in a variety of scams aimed at obtaining cash, bank account details or even access to their homes.

Rights groups for the elderly said there are genuine fears over soaring food, fuel, clothing and electricity costs, with many pensioners feeling vulnerable as a result.

A garda source said criminal gangs that specialise in scamming the elderly with fake or over-priced home improvements are now using such ploys as insulation installations, window upgrades and solar panels.

They aim to trick householders into paying cash deposits for work that is never done.

One gang that has terrorised the elderly across the mid-west and south-west in recent years is now exploiting cost-of-living ploys.

Despite a number of gang members being jailed over the past five years, the group remains active across Ireland.

In one case, an elderly householder was told by a caller to his door that he would not be able to use turf as a fuel this winter.

The criminals then attempt- ed to obtain a cash payment to put the pensioner on a non-existent fuel replacement scheme.

In another case, a pensioner was told they needed to upgrade their home to maximise heat retention at the property.

However, they were again told they needed to pay cash up front before they could avail of support grants.

Garda enquiries revealed those involved are believed to be linked to a notorious gang that specialises in conning elderly households of cash for home improvements, usually in rural areas.

In another case, an individual posed as a businessman in a bid to gain entry to a pensioner’s home – and then stole cash and valuables from the property.

The elderly person lived alone and was convinced the caller was a genuine businessman.

Gardaí have since arrested a man in connection with the incident and a file is being prepared for the DPP.