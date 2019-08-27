GAELIC football fans and festival-goers look set to strike it lucky at the weekend with spells of bright sunshine expected to edge out the occasional scattered shower.

Warm welcome: Sunshine to edge out showers for Electric Picnic and All-Ireland final

Having revelled in glorious summer weather last weekend, parts of Ireland look set to enjoy further spells of late summer sunshine next Saturday and Sunday.

That will be music to the ears of fans heading to Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, not to mention the 80,000 Dublin and Kerry GAA fans heading to Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final.

But festival-goers were warned to dress for mixed weather conditions. Before the weekend sunshine, Met Éireann warned Ireland will first face several days of mixed weather, with sunshine interrupted by scattered showers.

Some parts of the country, particularly in the west and north, will see very heavy showers as temperatures sink to around 19C.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy stressed that today, tomorrow and Thursday will see rain showers.

However, Saturday will prove cool with sunshine and some scattered showers. Sunday will be another cool day with some rain showers and good sunny spells.

