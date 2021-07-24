Warm in the west, cooler in the east as heatwave to subside next week

Temperatures could reach 28C in the west of Ireland today

Temperatures could hit 28C in the west of Ireland today as the warm spell continues but temperatures will be slightly cooler on the east coast.

There is a chance of heavy or thundery downpours in Connacht following yesterday’s thunderstorms on the west coast but it will be a mostly dry day again today.

Tonight will be dry and clear with temperatures not falling below 14C in the west and below 10Cin the east

“Sunday will bring good sunny spells with just a few scattered heavy or thundery showers developing in the afternoon. Warm or hot with highest temperatures of 22C to 28C, in light to moderate northerly or variable breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Next week will see temperatures back to more average numbers for midsummer, with values typically in the mid to high teens.

It will turn less humid on Monday with plenty of cloud returning and most of the sunshine in the south and south-east of the country.

“Showery outbreaks of rain will develop during the day, mainly in western parts. Highest temperatures typically ranging 18C to 23C, warmest in the east with light to moderate northwest breezes,” the forecaster said.

The rain will clear early Tuesday, clearing the way for a fresher day all around with temperatures ranging from 16C to 20C.

Wednesday and Thursday will be showery with the risk of heavy downpours and thunder, mixed in with bright or sunny spells. Temperatures will hover in the mid teens.