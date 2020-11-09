Warm-hearted: Thousands of coats donated to help those in need

Heart-warming: Paddy Fryers, who runs the Warm for Winter charity, on the Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin with some of the thousands of coats donated. Photo: Brian Lawless

Donations of thousands of coats aim to help those who need them most through the winter.

Paddy Fryers (28) places the coats on hangers by the River Liffey to allow people to help themselves. The student at Maynooth runs a charity called Warm for Winter.

He said: “Half of them are gone within the blink of an eye.

“Kids’ ones are normally the first to go, which is really sad to see.”

He said the giving vindicates Ireland’s reputation for kindness. “It is such a visual piece when you see the jackets there. It touches your heart, that is what it has done for many people here in Ireland and across the globe.”

Recipients are not confined to the homeless living on the street.

Mr Fryers said: “People are going to houses that they cannot afford to heat, or the heating does not work.

"They are living in rooms where they would be safer outside than inside.”

Last year Warm for Winter collected about 1,000kg worth of coats and Mr Fryers has been storing them in a hall in his home town of Clones in Co Monaghan.

Local supermarkets have also helped take in donations.

