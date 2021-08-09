Wally the walrus spotted in Cork snoozing on boats and causing disruption

Ireland’s resident arctic walrus Wally has been spotted having a snooze off Clonakilty in Cork.

Just five days ago he was seen causing a bit of disruption in Waterford after he climbed onto a boat on the coast of Ardmore.

Wally likes to frequent boats and it’s not only Irish ones he’s been jumping on. While he was in the Scilly Isles a purpose-built pontoon was made for him in a bid to reduce damage he had been causing to boats and to encourage him to leave.

Expand Close Wally the walrus in Clonakilty, Co Cork. Photo: Clonakilty Distillery / Facebook

Adam Collins from Clonakilty Distillery snapped the Walrus this evening “having a snooze” on one of the company’s boats.

“It was definitely a surprise to see the walrus in the boat, let alone off the coast of Clonakilty,” he told Independent.ie

"We're well used to seeing minke and humpback whales around here, but never a walrus.

"Thankfully there was no damage caused. We reckon he travelled all this way just to try a minke gin and tonic!”

As walruses typically weigh up to 2,000kg, Wally could cause serious damage to small boats.

One of our team had an unexpected Artic visitor on their boat this evening. #Wallythewalrus spotted in Clonakilty today.... we reckon he must have stopped by on his travels for a refreshing Minke G&T. 😅🍸#clonakilty #wildatlanticway #purecork pic.twitter.com/zGH8vGqotB — ClonakiltyDistillery (@clondistillery) August 9, 2021

Vying to fill the gap left by Fungie the missing Dingle dolphin, Wally returned to Irish shores last week after spending several weeks on the Scilly Isles.

The touring walrus was first spotted in Ireland off the coast of Valentia Island in March and has since travelled 4,000km along the coast of western Europe, being spotted in France, Spain and the UK.

Most recently he has been sighted in the Scilly Isles, off Cornwall in England.

Wally is believed to have originated in Svalbard, north of Norway. Some scientists believe he fell asleep on a floating sheet of ice and found himself very far from home.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio when Wally was spotted in Waterford, Pádraig Whooley from the Irish Dolphin and Whale Group said they can tell it’s him because he has distinctive white blotches on his left flipper.

However, along with Seal Rescue Ireland, he has appealed to the public to respect the walrus’s space and not to go close to him

"Although these images have a comic quality to them, there is a serious side to this, as this animal is a long way from home and we’ve no way of knowing whether it is stressed, and how it may react to stressful situations,” he said.

"So we’d ask everyone who wants to see this rare Arctic visitor to respect its space, as it’s important that we come out the other end of this episode without injury to people or animal - even if we can’t guarantee he won’t sink a few boats.”

With reporting from PA