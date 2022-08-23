Wallaby on the loose: ‘Substantial reward’ for sightings leading to rescue of animal

A wallaby that was also spotted in Co Tyrone in 2012.

The hunt for a missing wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone has restarted on Tuesday morning, as the animal’s owner said there have been no sightings so far.

Searches are under way for the wallaby, which was reported missing on Sunday from the Glenpark Estate close to Omagh.

The female reportedly leaped over a fence at about 3pm on Sunday, and was last sighted on the Gortin Road that evening.

Richard Beattie from the Glenpark Estate told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster he is leading another search team and asked the public in the area to keep an eye out.

He said members of the public should not approach the wallaby if they see her, but report the sighting and said there is a “substantial reward” for anyone who successfully spots the animal leading to her rescue.

“On Sunday, around 3pm, a gentleman who left the wallabies down with us put them into the enclosure,” he told BBC NI.

“Then inside about a half an hour later, one of our neighbours rang us and told us they saw a wallaby on the main Omagh to Gortin Road.

“We have no sightings since. The problem is we just live at the bottom of the Gortin Glen Forest Park just at the foot of the Sperrins and there are thousands and thousands of acres of trees right round us. It is a very hard job to find it.

“The wallaby is only about two feet and it is very hard to find with the amount of undergrowth there.

“For its own safety we just want to get the kangaroo back to its enclosure. It is of no danger to anyone.

“Give us a ring and let us know where it is. The public is in no danger.”

Anyone who spots the animal has been asked to call staff at Glenpark on 028 8299 0004.