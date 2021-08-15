‘Wall of silence’ surrounds death of young GAA player Joe Deacy, family say at fourth anniversary event in Co Mayo 

THE fourth anniversary of a popular young footballer’s mysterious death in a quiet Co Mayo village was marked this afternoon by a silent procession to the location where his body was found.

Amongst the gathering of up to 100 people was Paul Deacy, an uncle of 21-year-old Joe Deacy from Hertfordshire, England, who died while visiting relatives near Swinford in August, 2017.

Mr. Deacy, one of 12 people who travelled from Hertfordshire for the commemoration, said that “a wall of silence” surrounded the circumstances of his nephew’s death.

“Four years on and there is still no justice for Joe,” he said. “Nobody has ever been prosecuted. Somebody knows what happened but they are not telling.”

Joe Deacy’s body was discovered on August 12, 2017, outside a friend’s house in which he had been staying at Gortnasillagh, near Swinford. He died the following day at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

A murder enquiry was launched but nobody was ever prosecuted. Investigatons are still ongoing, according to gardaí.

Mr Deacy, a promising GAA footballer, was a member of St Colmcille’s GAA Club in Hertfordshire. He travelled regularly to Ireland see GAA matches in which Mayo were involved.

Commenting today, Joe’s uncle Paul, said: “Joe would have been delighted to be around yesterday to see Mayo winning.

“He would have had a sore head today from the celebrations”.

Members of Joe Deacy’s family say they are determined that their fight for justice for Joe continues.

In a Facebook post this week, they said: “Joe had so much going for him, great health, great friends and family. We are serving a lifetime of pain and heartache without him.”

One of the campaigners for ‘Justice for Joe’ at today’s rally was Marita Webb Shannon, the owner of a childcare facility.

She told reporters: “I would not have known Joe or his immediate family but I am determined to fight for justice on his behalf.

“At the age of 21 Joe was still a child. He was robbed of the rest of his promising life for no reason that we know of.”