| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Walk tall: youngest Collison brother scaled the greatest height

Lily Collison with her son Tommy Expand

Close

Lily Collison with her son Tommy

Lily Collison with her son Tommy

Lily Collison with her son Tommy

Mary McCarthy

When Lily Collison’s third child was being diagnosed with what turned out to be a form of cerebral palsy the outlook must have seemed incredibly bleak.

I was told by a consultant there was very little active brain but I knew this was not true. I had a very engaged and alert baby – he was the same as his brothers,” she says.

Those older boys, Patrick and John Collison, are today among the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. Their global online payments business, Stripe, is a testament to a combination of intellectual abilities and personal drive that took them from rural Tipperary to Silicon Valley as teenagers.

Privacy