Walk tall: His two brothers are billionaires but Tommy Collison has scaled a greater challenge

When Lily Collison’s third child was being diagnosed with what turned out to be a form of cerebral palsy the outlook must have seemed incredibly bleak.

“I was told by a consultant there was very little active brain but I knew this was not true. I had a very engaged and alert baby – he was the same as his brothers,” she says.

Those older boys, Patrick and John Collison, are today among the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. Their global online payments business, Stripe, is a testament to a combination of intellectual abilities and personal drive that took them from rural Tipperary to Silicon Valley as teenagers.

Tommy Collison also lives in San Francisco, where he teaches at Lambda College, an online software coding college.

If anything his living as an independent young professional thousands of miles from home is the most remarkable journey in what’s by any measure a remarkable family.

Tommy was diagnosed with spastic diplegia-bilateral cerebral palsy just after his first birthday. The family was advised he would not walk until he was seven, and by college age he’d likely be a wheelchair user.

Against all predictions, he was walking by three and now walks unaided (though he is temporarily on a crutch recovering from surgery). In San Francisco he leads a life like anyone else in their mid-20s, including occasionally writing on tech for the Irish Independent.

Lily has written a book about Tommy’s diagnosis and how he’s come to be where he is.

"When I first heard the words cerebral palsy – I didn't even know what they meant. None of us are the perfect mother, there is lots I regret but I want to pass on all we learned.”

She gives huge credit to a book she herself was given when Tommy was five, by their community physiotherapist in Nenagh, Carmel Murray. Among other things the book by Dr James Gage included confirmation that spastic diplegia does not generally involve cognitive impairment.

Crucially it sparked an enduring relationship with Dr Gage and his clinic, the Gillette Children’s Speciality Healthcare in Minnesota , where Tommy went for treatment, including intensive rounds of surgery.

“When Tommy was nine he had major orthopedic surgery on his hips, knees and feet – 13 procedures in the same operation. I firmly believe that it was this and further surgery as a teen which means he can walk today.

"We had to leave Patrick and John at home being minded for six weeks – it was very difficult and broke up the family unit,” she said.

“We were just like any other family, we were very close, but it was not easy.

“Patrick and John were also a massive help. Denis and myself would joke Tommy has four parents.”

His big brothers helped Tommy with his daily regime of muscle stretching and strengthening exercises. It even provoked their entrepreneurial flair.

“At one stage the three children with their babysitter, Clodagh, formed a fictional company ‘Treinando’. It would provide training courses ‘to improve kids' muscles’.”

The courses on offer will be familiar to thousands of families where a child has issues with gross motor skills: balancing bridges, stretches, stairs challenge, walking.

"The company had a full color brochure with copyright, all rights reserved and a welcome to prospective clients from Dr Tommy Collison,” she laughs.

Now, Lily has written her own book, ‘Spastic Diplegia-Bilateral Cerebral Palsy’ aimed at parents faced with the same diagnosis for their child.

“This is the book I wish I was handed when I received Tommy’s diagnosis 25 years ago. All you want to know is what is relevant for your child’s type – so my book is a deep dive into spastic diplegia. I wanted it to be a kind of ‘what to expect when you are diagnosed – and offer a roadmap into adulthood.”

It’s a serious work, prepared with help from medical experts at the Gillette Children’s Hospital but weaves the medical information with the family’s story to provide an accessible guide to the condition – one of the most common of the six forms of cerebral palsy.

While the book is aimed at parents Lilly has a tough message for theGovernment too. This country should be providing the kind of care at home that the Collisons has to seek out in the US.

“Tommy grew up to reach his full potential, but research shows not enough people with spastic diplegia get to participate fully in life – there are higher rates of unemployment, not having a partner or children and this greatly saddens me. I could get an untreatable cancer in the morning and I would have to accept that, but there are treatments for spastic diplegia, though not all yet available in Ireland. I am thinking of all the other Tommys out there.”

Her own favourite photo from his New York University graduation three years ago proves the point. Its a snap she took of the family walking to a restaurant to celebrate.

It’s a very ordinary picture. As the family walk through a park Tommy walks along chatting to his father Denis, John walks ahead texting, while Patrick listens intently.

For Lily it’s a powerful image of potential fulfilled and she shared it with the many professionals she credits with helping reach that day. Its obvious her own determination is a huge part of the story and she’s overcome her usual media shyness to share what she’s learned.

Her advice for parents of a child with a disability is pragmatic with a focus on fostering independence. “We would give Tommy extra time to do things like getting dressed. An extra half hour for slow movement meant he could get ready himself,” she says.

“I always tried to treat Tommy like his two brothers though he would fall down much more. Parents understandably want to protect their child with CP from falling. But I felt he needed to learn how to protect himself in falling,” she says.

Parental nerves never really go away.

“I was very proud when Tommy had the confidence to go off to study journalism in New York. I was worried about him falling on the subway, as a parent I needed to let him go”, she says.

“Aim for the top of the range. It may or may not be possible to get there, but, as with any field of endeavour, the first step toward success is aiming high,” she says.

“We need orthopaedic surgeons in Ireland who specialise in CP care. We have orthopedic surgeons who specialise in hip replacements and in knee replacements. Orthopaedic surgery in CP care is far more complex.”

“We need selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) a neurosurgery, to be available in Ireland as eligible children have to travel to the UK,” she says.

“We have the case numbers – approximately 150 children are diagnosed every year with CP. The Gillette hospital serves Minnesota which has the same population as Ireland. We have had a wonderful experience with health professionals in our community and at the Central Remedial Clinic – but we need the full range of evidence-based best-practice treatments available in Irel and.”

All proceeds of ‘Spastic Diplegia - Bilateral Cerebral Palsy’ go to CP research.

Available to order from bookshops and online. €26 and e-book is €5.