Walk-in vaccination clinics to reopen this weekend: Here’s where to find your nearest one

As the bank holiday walk-in vaccination clinics were deemed a huge success by the Health Service Executive (HSE), it has decided to reopen them for this weekend.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he believes “there’s further opportunity” this weekend to get more of the over 16 population vaccinated, so 38 centres across the country will be offering a walk-in service.

"Last weekend 30,000 people walked in the centres and 50pc of those had not registered previously on the portal so that’s exactly the part of the population we were trying to get to,” he said on RTÉ Radio One.

"So this weekend we have 43 centres open and 38 will be providing a walk-in facility.”

Anyone that is looking to attend a walk-in vaccination centre this weekend is being urged to check the HSE’s updated list, which is at the bottom of this article, as not all centres that provided the service last week are doing so this weekend.

Anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can present to one of these centres to be jabbed.

The vaccine that will be offered at the walk-in centres is Pfizer, which requires two doses.

The HSE has said that those looking to be jabbed can attend any walk-in centre, it doesn’t have to be the one closest to their home.

Those who have already registered online and are awaiting a vaccine can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.

People can register online before going to a walk-in clinic to speed up the process or they can be registered at the centre.

Those who have received one dose of an AstraZeneca vaccine at least four weeks ago and are awaiting their second jab can attend the Aviva stadium on a walk-in basis this Saturday, August 7 from 2-4.30pm.

People availing of this must bring their vaccination card proving their first dose of the AstaZeneca vaccine.

The walk-in vaccine centres were hugely successful last weekend, so we're doing them again this weekend (for anyone age16+). Locations for the next few days, plus opening times and what you need to bring are right here. pic.twitter.com/x83MPraJO9 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 5, 2021

A PPS number, Eircode, mobile phone number, email address, and photo ID with date of birth are needed for registration at the walk-in clinic.

For those under the age of 18 who may not have an ID a birth cert is acceptable.

For those without a PPS number, proof of address can suffice.

Those who receive their first dose at a walk-in centre will receive a text message with details for their second dose. This appointment will be in a vaccination centre close to the address that was provided for registration.

Here is a full list of the walk-in vaccination centres and the hours they’re operating (in alphabetical order by county):