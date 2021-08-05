Walk-in vaccination clinics to reopen this weekend: Here’s where to find your nearest one

As the bank holiday walk-in vaccination clinics were deemed a huge success by the Health Service Executive (HSE), it has decided to reopen them for this weekend.
SE chief executive Paul Reid said he believes “there’s further opportunity” this weekend to get more of the over 16 population vaccinated, so 38 centres across the country will be offering a walk-in service.
"Last weekend 30,000 people walked in the centres and 50pc of those had not registered previously on the portal so that’s exactly the part of the population we were trying to get to,” he said on RTÉ Radio One.
"So this weekend we have 43 centres open and 38 will be providing a walk-in facility.”
Anyone that is looking to attend a walk-in vaccination centre this weekend is being urged to check the HSE’s updated list, which is at the bottom of this article, as not all centres that provided the service last week are doing so this weekend.
Anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can present to one of these centres to be jabbed.
The vaccine that will be offered at the walk-in centres is Pfizer, which requires two doses.
The HSE has said that those looking to be jabbed can attend any walk-in centre, it doesn’t have to be the one closest to their home.
Those who have already registered online and are awaiting a vaccine can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.
People can register online before going to a walk-in clinic to speed up the process or they can be registered at the centre.
Those who have received one dose of an AstraZeneca vaccine at least four weeks ago and are awaiting their second jab can attend the Aviva stadium on a walk-in basis this Saturday, August 7 from 2-4.30pm.
People availing of this must bring their vaccination card proving their first dose of the AstaZeneca vaccine.
A PPS number, Eircode, mobile phone number, email address, and photo ID with date of birth are needed for registration at the walk-in clinic.
For those under the age of 18 who may not have an ID a birth cert is acceptable.
For those without a PPS number, proof of address can suffice.
Those who receive their first dose at a walk-in centre will receive a text message with details for their second dose. This appointment will be in a vaccination centre close to the address that was provided for registration.
Here is a full list of the walk-in vaccination centres and the hours they’re operating (in alphabetical order by county):
- Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, 7 August (9am to 12.15pm) and Sunday, 8 August (9am to 12.15pm)
- Kilmore Hotel, Killygarry, Cavan: Friday, 6 August (4.30pm to 8.30pm) and Saturday, 7 August (8.30am to 12.30pm)
- West County Hotel, Ennis, Co Clare: Saturday, 7 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)
- City Hall, Cork City: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 4pm)
- Mallow GAA Club, Co Cork: Sunday, 8 August (11am to 3pm)
- Clonakilty GAA Club, Co Cork: Sunday, 8 August (1pm to 3pm)
- Bantry Primary Care Centre, Co Cork: Saturday, 7 August (3.15pm to 4.30pm)
- Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Co Donegal: Sunday, 8 August (8.30am to 4.30pm)
- Aviva Stadium, Dublin: Saturday, 7 August (2pm to 4.30pm): AstraZeneca walk-in clinic only
- UCD O'Reilly Hall, Belfield, Dublin 4: Sunday, 8 August (11am to 5pm)
- Citywest Convention Centre, Saggart, Co Dublin: Saturday, 7 August (3pm to 6.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (3pm to 6.30pm)
- Croke Park, Dublin 3: Friday, 13 August (1.45pm to 6pm)
- National Show Centre, Swords, Co Dublin: Saturday, 7 August (8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 6pm)
- Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic, Co Galway: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 2pm)
- Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Co Galway: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 4pm)
- Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Co Kerry: Sunday, 8 August (10am to 11am)
- Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee, Co Kerry: Saturday, 7 August (9.15am to 11am)
- Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare: Saturday, 7 August (9.30am to 12.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (9.30am to 12.30pm)
- Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Co Kilkenny: Saturday, 7 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)
- Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim: Sunday, 8 August (9am to 5pm)
- Limerick Racecourse, Co Limerick: Friday, 6 August (2pm to 7pm) and Sunday, 8 August (10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 6pm)
- Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co Mayo: Friday, 6 August (2pm to 5pm) and Sunday, 8 August (11am to 4pm)
- Fairyhouse Racecourse, Co Meath: Friday, 6 August (12pm to 4pm) and Saturday, 7 August (12pm to 4pm)
- Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan: Friday, 6 August (3pm to 7.30pm), Saturday, 7 August (1.30pm to 4.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (1.30 to 4.30pm)
- Tullamore Court Hotel, Co Offaly: Friday, 6 August (8am to 4pm)
- Abbey Hotel, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon: Saturday, 7 August (11am to 4pm) and Sunday, 8 August (11am to 4pm)
- Sligo Institute of Technology, Ballinode, Sligo: Saturday, 7 August (10am to 4pm) and Sunday, 8 August (10am to 2pm)
- Abbeycourt Hotel, Nenagh, Co Tipperary: Friday, 6 August (2pm to 7pm) and Sunday, 8 August (2pm to 7pm)
- Clonmel Park Hotel, Co Tipperary: Thursday, 5 August (1pm to 4pm) and Friday, 6 August (9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm)
- Waterford Institute of Technology Arena, Co Waterford: Saturday, 7 August (12.30pm to 4.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (12.30pm to 4.30pm)
- Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath: Saturday, 7 August (9am to 5pm)
- Kilanerin Community Centre, Gorey, Co Wexford: Saturday, 7 August (9am to 2pm)
- Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford: Saturday, 7 August (8.15am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 7pm) and Sunday, 8 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)
- Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones, Co Wicklow: Saturday, 7 August (8.30am to 12.30pm) and Sunday, 8 August (8.30am to 12.30pm)