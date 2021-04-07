Walk-in Covid test centres find 609 cases in less than two weeks

Members of the National Ambulance Service working at a walk-in test centre on the grounds of Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Ireland’s walk-in Covid testing centres around the country have detected 609 positive Covid cases since they were set up on March 25, the HSE has said.

The temporary centres, set up in different parts of the country, were established to actively seek out unknown Covid cases in the community.

No appointment is necessary, and asymptomatic people living in areas where the infection levels were high were encouraged to attend.

The system went live on March 30, and by the end of yesterday 22,500 had been through the testing process and 609 were found to be positive.

This gives an overall positivity rate of 2.7pc but four walk-in centres in Dublin had positivity rates much higher than that. The lowest positivity rate was in Athlone.

Finglas had a positivity rate of 5.35pc; Blanchardstown was 4.14pc; Irishtown was 3.68pc; and Crumlin was 3.19pc.

The positivity results for the other centres were Naas 1.98pc; Athlone 0.86pc; Balbriggan 1.6pc; Ballinasloe 1.5pc; Tallaght 2.55pc; Tullamore 1.93pc; Navan 1.18pc; and Grangegorman 2.15pc.

The highest positivity levels were found in people in the 15-24 age bracket. Nearly half the attendees were in the 24-40 age group.

The centres are set up on a rolling basis in areas where public health workers have noted increased community transmission but the reasons for that transmission are unclear.

“The focus will remain on Dublin because that is where 50pc of the national cases are coming from,” said a HSE spokeswoman.

“We are pleased that the walk-in centres are showing up cases that would otherwise have gone undetected and this is helping reduce further transmission.”

“Through the walk-in centres we have discovered family and workplace outbreaks through asymptomatic cases.

“The centres in Finglas, Balbriggan and Crumlin remain open today, and decisions will be made on possibly opening other centres on Thursday and Saturday,” she added.

Niamh O’Beirne, HSE National Lead for Test and Trace, said testing will help health teams understand why and how the virus is spreading.

“Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand how and why the virus is spreading quicker in certain areas,” she said.

“Asymptomatic testing is another tool in our tool box to stop the spread of this virus, as one in five people who have Covid-19 do not display symptoms.

“These walk-in Covid-19 testing centres make it easier and quicker for people living in the areas, who don’t have symptoms of Covid-19, to get tested and ensure they are not able to spread the virus without realising it,” she added.

The tests at the walk-in centres are free, and open to people aged 16 and over who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested.

To avail of the service a person must live within 5km of the walk-in testing centre and have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months

They must bring photo ID with them to the test centre and provide a mobile phone number so the results of the test can be communicated back to them.

