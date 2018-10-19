The traditional funeral is going out of fashion with more people opting for one-day ceremonies and cremations over burials.

Wakes and burials go out of fashion as funeral trends shift

Gatherings are also replacing the Irish wake and more are looking for eco-friendly funerals.

The changing trends were outlined by Fanagans Funeral Directors in Dublin yesterday, a family owned firm of undertakers which is marking 200 years in business this year.

Opening its latest €2m state-of-the-art funeral home near Willbrook Road in Rathfarnham, the firm's managing director Jody Fanagan highlighted how the public's preferences and choices have changed.

He said one-third of their funerals now involves the deceased being cremated.

There is also an increasing demand for one-day funerals, compared to the well-established ceremonies of removal and repose overnight, followed by burial.

People are planning their funerals in fine detail before death and there is more of a demand for non-religious and humanist services.

Undertakers are adapting to the customs of different religions and faiths.

The new home, built on the site of the Tuning Fork pub which closed some years ago, features web streaming facilities for family and friends who cannot attend.

It provides video screen facilities that allow the family of the deceased to display personal images and play their own selection of music.

It also offers an advanced funeral arranging service for individuals who want to plan the service before dying. This can lead to less stress for families who are relieved their loved one's wishes are being followed.

"We are proud of reaching 200 years in business and being in our seventh generation of family members involved in the business," he said.

Irish funeral directors estimate that 10pc of the nearly 30,000 funerals conducted annually across the country are now non-religious.

On November 1, Niamh Fitzpatrick, psychologist and the sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, who died when Rescue 116 crashed off the coast of Mayo in March 2017, will speak about bereavement and loss.

The evening, which is free, will also include information on support services operating in the Dublin area.

It will be held at 5.30pm in the Alex Hotel in Fenian Street. The aim is to help people cope with loss.

