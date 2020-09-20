| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wake-up call for dinosaurs of intensive farming

Lay of the Land

'These individual farmers' agricultural practices protect the earth, yet they too are accused of oppressing the poor by the domineering dinosaurs of intensive farming, especially of livestock, with a primarily meat and dairy-based notion of food that got us into this environmental mess' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'These individual farmers' agricultural practices protect the earth, yet they too are accused of oppressing the poor by the domineering dinosaurs of intensive farming, especially of livestock, with a primarily meat and dairy-based notion of food that got us into this environmental mess' (stock photo)

'These individual farmers' agricultural practices protect the earth, yet they too are accused of oppressing the poor by the domineering dinosaurs of intensive farming, especially of livestock, with a primarily meat and dairy-based notion of food that got us into this environmental mess' (stock photo)

'These individual farmers' agricultural practices protect the earth, yet they too are accused of oppressing the poor by the domineering dinosaurs of intensive farming, especially of livestock, with a primarily meat and dairy-based notion of food that got us into this environmental mess' (stock photo)

Fiona O'Connell

Every Friday morning sees Mary Regan park her white van by the river in this country town for the second of her two weekly visits. There's a time limit before she moves on so I hurry over the bridge to get my hands on the real deal: parsnips and potatoes where the only packaging is the soil still clinging to them.

Her new van signage promotes her wares, though this fit-looking country woman is the best advertisement for her range of organic meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables. I'm glad to hear that business is good, though of course it could always be better.

"But, sure, if this Covid doesn't wake us up," she adds, "then nothing will."