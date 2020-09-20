Wake-up call for dinosaurs of intensive farming

'These individual farmers' agricultural practices protect the earth, yet they too are accused of oppressing the poor by the domineering dinosaurs of intensive farming, especially of livestock, with a primarily meat and dairy-based notion of food that got us into this environmental mess' (stock photo)

Every Friday morning sees Mary Regan park her white van by the river in this country town for the second of her two weekly visits. There's a time limit before she moves on so I hurry over the bridge to get my hands on the real deal: parsnips and potatoes where the only packaging is the soil still clinging to them.

Her new van signage promotes her wares, though this fit-looking country woman is the best advertisement for her range of organic meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables. I'm glad to hear that business is good, though of course it could always be better.

"But, sure, if this Covid doesn't wake us up," she adds, "then nothing will."

Which funnily enough is the opposite view of those who believe it is precisely because we are distracted by this pandemic that we are sleepwalking, as a recent piece in this newspaper put it, into changes that threaten farming, food prices and control of land. Yet it is only a certain type of farming, food and control that is in danger. Those behind that type of farming are raging about an EU biodiversity strategy to allocate 4pc more land to "rewilding" with "strict protection" for existing areas; a quarter of agricultural land to "organic farming"; 10pc of other areas to be high diversity, managed by non-governmental organisations. Those inverted commas are used whether in tone of voice or written form by those who oppose these changes, which they blame on so-called idealists and elitists who are predictably said to be disconnected from reality and care more about nature than people. These idealists include David Attenborough, whose call for population control to alleviate the enormous problems faced by this planet is anathema to a viewpoint that sees mankind not just at the centre but with a God-given right over every square inch of this earth and animal on it. The pro-biodiversity views of this natural historian (94), whose new documentary Extinction: The Facts aired last Sunday, is likewise dismissed as detached from reality. But which farming community is raging? This one excludes organic farmers such as Mary Regan, groups such as Farming For Nature and the likes of small farmer Pat McCormack, who featured in a recent RTÉ documentary and lives by the mantra "let nature work on you". These individual farmers' agricultural practices protect the earth, yet they too are accused of oppressing the poor by the domineering dinosaurs of intensive farming, especially of livestock, with a primarily meat and dairy-based notion of food that got us into this environmental mess. Its brown-envelope, parish-pump style of politics surely rivals any EU one for unaccountability. Certainly it's ironic the dinosaurs accuse others of disconnection yet fail to make the connection between the biodiversity crisis and this Covid one. And perhaps a sign that 'not in my name' has found its way into Irish farming.