Waitress who raised concerns over payment of tips at The Ivy restaurant was not dismissed wholly due to her union membership, WRC finds

A waitress who first raised concerns over the payment of tips to staff at The Ivy restaurant in Dublin has lost her claim that she was dismissed wholly due to her trade union membership.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator Hugh Lonsdale found that Julia Marcinak’s membership of trade union Unite was a factor but not the only factor in her dismissal.

He found that Ms Marcinak’s refusal to behave as her employer expected was the major factor and that this was the most important factor in the attrition between the waitress and the restaurant.

He dismissed her claim as her dismissal did not result wholly or mainly from her union membership.

The Ivy on Dublin’s Dawson Street is an offshoot of the famous Ivy restaurant in London that has long been a magnet for celebrities including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Uma Thurman and David Beckham.

In the case concerning the Dublin brasserie, Ms Marcinak told the hearing that when starting work there in June 2018, she was told that she would receive 80pc of tips plus her hourly wage of €10.55.

However, the WRC hearing was told that a week later the restaurant’s general manager allegedly told staff that the split of credit card tips was changing and staff would receive 40pc of credit card tips and would continue to receive 80pc of cash tips. Tips would be shown as a ‘bonus’ on wage slips.

In October 2018, Ms Marcinak and a number of members of the waiting staff submitted a letter of complaint about the amount of tips they were receiving to management.

The credit card tips percentage for staff was increased to 50pc but Ms Marcinak claimed that the system put in place by The Ivy made it impossible for waiting staff to work out what portion of the gratuities left by customers was given to them.

Unite told the WRC hearing that in December 2018 the issue over the tips was reported in an Irish Times restaurant review, which also praised Ms Marcinak for the service she provided.

The following month a politician introduced Ms Marcinak to Unite which in turn raised staff concerns relating to tips and a camera in a changing room and the camera issue was resolved by the company.

The Ivy told the WRC that it issued a final written warning to Ms Marcinak as a result of her allegedly asking a customer for a cash tip on March 1, 2019.

Mr Lonsdale said that, given the lack of evidence around this incident, the issuing of the final written warning appeared to be disproportionate.

Ms Marcinak was suspended and Mr Lonsdale said that from the evidence given by The Ivy’s general manager, the manager found Ms Marcinak’s behaviour on her return from the first suspension to be disruptive and this led to her dismissal.

Mr Lonsdale said the general manager described Ms Marcinak’s continued efforts to get others to join the union as harassment and this was clearly part of what he considered her disruptive behaviour.

Ms Marcinak was dismissed in April 2019 after being told that she was “unable to perform the role to the standard that is required by the company”.

The dismissal letter stated that “this disciplinary action is not related to your trade union membership but as direct result of your behaviour”.

Mr Lonsdale said the procedures in dismissing Ms Marcinak fell short of the standards expected in such investigations. However, he said he was not investigating to see if the dismissal was unfair or not but if it arose wholly or mainly from Ms Marcinak’s union membership.

Ms Marcinak was unable to bring an unfair dismissal action as she was employed by The Ivy for less than 12 months.

Unite senior officer, Brendan Ogle confirmed today that the Marcinak case is one of two cases concerning former workers at The Ivy where the WRC has thrown out the workers’ claims as they were not dismissed wholly due to their trade union membership. He said that the two rulings “show up flagrant flaws in the legislation”.

He said the rulings show that neither woman could justifiably have been dismissed if they had 12 months served.

Mr Ogle added that the rulings confirm that the two women were dismissed partly due to their membership of Unite.

He said both cases have been appealed to the Labour Court, adding: “These are very important cases.”

Ms Marcinak (37) is now employed by Unite as the union’s hospitality and tourism co-ordinator.

Speaking after the publication of the decision today, Ms Marcinak claimed: “I know we were sacked for our union activity and nothing else and for that reason we have appealed.”

She said the adjudication "is correct in many ways but its ultimate conclusion is wrong and the law is inadequate to protect vulnerable workers”.

She said she found her dismissal from The Ivy “extremely stressful”.

A native of Poland, Ms Marcinak has been living in Ireland since 2008 and said she was afraid that she would not be able “to find a job in hospitality after that”.

A spokeswoman for The Ivy said it does not have a comment to make on the WRC outcome.